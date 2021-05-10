Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hayward in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Hayward alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Hayward stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,687,000.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.