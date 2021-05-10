Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $202.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.67. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $203.50.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

