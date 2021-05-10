Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taseko Mines Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $676.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

