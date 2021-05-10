Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

