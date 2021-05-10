Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for 10x Genomics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 10x Genomics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $146.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.85. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,314,619 over the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after acquiring an additional 144,119 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,195,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

