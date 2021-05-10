Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

TSE L opened at C$70.61 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.50. The stock has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 38.80%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

