Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Republic Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $110.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $112.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.