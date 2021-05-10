Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,421,000 after acquiring an additional 845,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 575,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

