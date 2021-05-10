Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

