Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kimball International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kimball International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kimball International by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.