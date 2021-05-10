Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Theravance Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $29.81.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.