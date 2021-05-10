Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 10th (ACC, AGL, ALKT, ARGX, LIN, TSP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 10th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Truist began coverage on shares of. Truist issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $320.00.

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

