Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 10th (ACC, AGL, ALKT, ARGX, LIN, TSP)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 10th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Truist began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). Truist issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $320.00.

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

