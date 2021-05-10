Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 10th (ACI, ADVM, AG, ASH, BAC, BEP, CALA, CCI, CCO, CLSK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 10th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Get Albertsons Companies Inc alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at R. F. Lafferty. R. F. Lafferty currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Northcoast Research.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.50.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.