Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 10th (ACI, ADVM, AG, ASH, BAC, BEP, CALA, CCI, CCO, CLSK)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 10th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at R. F. Lafferty. R. F. Lafferty currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Northcoast Research.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.50.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.