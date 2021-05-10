Era Swap (ES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $156,100.86

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $156,100.86 and approximately $193,319.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.52 or 0.00809723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00107105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.60 or 0.09137325 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

