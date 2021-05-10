ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

EPIX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of EPIX opened at $29.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.