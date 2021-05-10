Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,195.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,199. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.