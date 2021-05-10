Essential Energy Services Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.45 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESN opened at C$0.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. Essential Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.55 million during the quarter.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

