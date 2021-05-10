Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.40.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $288.88 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

