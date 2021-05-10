Eterbase Coin (XBASE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00085671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00797120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.39 or 0.09060501 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

