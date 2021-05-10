Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $31.10. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 1,143 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,047 shares of company stock worth $578,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $791.94 million, a PE ratio of 213.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.