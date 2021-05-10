Ethbox (EBOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $411,494.00

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Ethbox has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Ethbox has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $411,494.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethbox coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00685545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 134.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00245537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $693.50 or 0.01249089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00738555 BTC.

Ethbox Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.