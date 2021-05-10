Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.30 million and $396,691.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,820,847 coins and its circulating supply is 181,791,434 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

