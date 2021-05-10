Etho Protocol (ETHO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $422,005.00

Etho Protocol (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Etho Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Etho Protocol has a market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $422,005.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.37 or 0.07204828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00193918 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Etho Protocol

Etho Protocol (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 56,022,687 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

