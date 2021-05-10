ETHPlus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,994.00 (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, ETHPlus has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One ETHPlus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPlus has a market capitalization of $11,598.80 and approximately $3,994.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00064109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00106062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.46 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.43 or 0.08855443 BTC.

ETHPlus Coin Profile

ETHP is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . ETHPlus’ official website is ethplus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

