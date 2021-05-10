Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.36.

Etsy stock opened at $165.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.59 and its 200-day moving average is $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

