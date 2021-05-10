Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,412. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Company increased its stake in Etsy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillman Company now owns 885,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,312,586 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management increased its stake in Etsy by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 429,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

