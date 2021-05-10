EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and $5,842.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $777.73 or 0.01386247 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,197,772,005 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.