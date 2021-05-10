Euronext (EPA:ENX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Euronext (EPA:ENX)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €85.80 ($100.94) and last traded at €84.75 ($99.71). Approximately 242,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.50 ($97.06).

ENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($123.53).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.20.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

