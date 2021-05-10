Evedo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.57 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $9.57 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00085620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.18 or 0.00792612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,056.10 or 0.09063199 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.