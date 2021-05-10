Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $509.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 1,330,366 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $20,809,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

