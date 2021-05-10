EvenCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $106,698.91 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $106,698.91 and approximately $203,656.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00074889 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002846 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 189.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008335 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.00618242 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

