EvenCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $137,388.50 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 62.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $137,388.50 and approximately $236,261.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

