Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.23)-($0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $83.7-$84.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

EVBG traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 789,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.80.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

