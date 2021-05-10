Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.220 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $4.01 on Monday, hitting $110.33. 27,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,880. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.80.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

