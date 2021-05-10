Evercore ISI Upgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Underperform

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of HA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.03. 649,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $1,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

