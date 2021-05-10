Everex Price Down 23% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and $3.95 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everex has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everex Profile

EVX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

