Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of EVRI opened at $18.35 on Monday. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

