Everipedia Market Cap Hits $176.70 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $176.70 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,936,796 coins and its circulating supply is 9,851,547,621 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

