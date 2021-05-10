EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.39. 5,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,559. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $865.36 million, a P/E ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $26,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,774.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $3,976,718. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in EverQuote by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

