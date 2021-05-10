Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 613,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $84.07 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

