Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $423.80. 83,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,667. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

