Excalibur Management Corp Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $450.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $30,108,150 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

