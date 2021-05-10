Excalibur Management Corp Sells 295 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.00 on Monday, hitting $374.89. 43,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $372.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

