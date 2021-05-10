Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.73

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $31.05 million and approximately $751,057.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $468.12 or 0.00850125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 148.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00248400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.94 or 0.01209378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00717330 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

