Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $294.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.54 million. Exelixis posted sales of $259.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.