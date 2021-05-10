EXMO Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $346,349.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $346,349.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00084252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00105928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00779913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.15 or 0.08880830 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.