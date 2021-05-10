EXMR FDN Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $50,749.33 and approximately $28,431.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00086846 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00075611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00107154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.88 or 0.00803968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050036 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

