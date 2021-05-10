Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Trading Down 0.7%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.49 and last traded at $84.49. Approximately 824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXXRF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

