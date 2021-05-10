Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0778 on Top Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $40,159.56 and $35.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,689.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.33 or 0.06989726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.75 or 0.02506097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00665076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.44 or 0.00205306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.87 or 0.00819676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.16 or 0.00605237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.52 or 0.00526123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

