eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.26. eXp World shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 5,115 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,500 shares of company stock worth $24,628,950. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

